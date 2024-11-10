DG Rescue1122 Inspects Fire Fighting Equipment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 10, 2024 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan Sunday visited the rescue station located at Warsak Road.
On this occasion, he inspected the ambulance, fire vehicle and operational equipment and held meeting the officials. He said that Rescue 1122 is providing services to the public day and night due to which hundreds of lives and property are being saved on a daily basis.
