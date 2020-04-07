UrduPoint.com
DG Reviews FDA Performance

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:13 PM

DG reviews FDA performance

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Director General FDA Muhammad Suhail Khawaja has stressed the need of appropriate service delivery while presiding over a meeting to review the departmental performance in the wake of COVID-19.

He said that the entry of general public in offices had been suspended temporarily under the guidelines of Punjab government to control the spread of coronavirus, however the FDA services and other necessary information should be provided to the citizens online. He said the applicants should not be faced any difficulty in contacting the one window counter online.

FDA Director General urged for strict compliance of precautionary and safety measures against threat of coronavirus and directed for maintaining the pace of service delivery. He said that duties of staff should be adjusted.

FDA Director General also directed for disposal of public complaints received through Pakistan Citizens Portal. He said that the developers should be guided properly and necessary information should also be passed to them to boost the construction sector.

He asked the officers to give special attention on disposal and approval of cases of building plans and maps keeping in view of Prime Minister's incentive package for construction sector.

FDA DG directed for giving special attention on the completion of development work at FDA City Housing Scheme.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Directors Dr Anam Sajid Malik, Mehr Ayub, Asma Mohsin, Junaid Hasan, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta and other officers attended the meeting.

