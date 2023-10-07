DG reviews LDA projects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, during a meeting held here on Saturday, reviewed the development projects of LDA City, LDA Avenue and Jubilee Town housing societies.

The DG assessed the pace of development work and directed officers to take strict measures against land grabbers. He ordered improving services and facilities to the residents of LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town. He said that increase in commercial activities in LDA societies had created new opportunities for investment.

Randhawa said that the LDA would start plantation drive in its societies to control environmental pollution and minimize smog. He directed all housing directors of LDA to start plantation of trees in their respective areas and search new places for plantation in LDA housing societies.

The DG announced that a special plantation drive will be started from Avenue-I and Jubilee Town from next week.

The meeting was briefed on the construction of new mosques, greenbelts and parks in LDA Avenue-I and Jubilee Town. The plan of giving possession through phases in the Jinnah sector was also reviewed.

Additional DG Imran Ali, Chief Engineer Israr Saeed, Additional DG Khalid Gurahya, Chief Town Planner One, Chief Town Planner Two, Chief Metropolitan Planning Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi, Director DG Headquarters Asif Hussain, Director Finance, Project Director, Directors of LDA City and Avenue-I and other officers participated in the meeting.