DG Safe City Shakir Stresses Modern Surveillance Upgrades

Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Director General (DG) Safe City Islamabad Shakir Hussain Dawar visited the Safe City Command and Control Center, where senior officers were also present on the occasion.

An official told APP on Monday that during the visit, the DG Safe City reviewed live surveillance feeds from the cameras and issued directions to the shift in-charge for further improvements.

While giving instructions, he emphasized enhancing the efficiency of Safe City cameras through modern techniques and improving surveillance and monitoring across the city.

He underlined the need to expand the coverage of Safe City Islamabad services to make them more effective. He added that in line with changing times, modern tools and available resources should be utilized to enhance individual performance.

The DG Shakir noted that information technology plays a crucial role in both the present and future, and its effective use is central to all operations. He stressed that officers must acquire professional expertise in this field to ensure its efficient application in the modern era.

