DG Saifullah visits GDA Pak-China Frienship Hospital

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Director General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday visited GDA Pak-China Friendship Hospital which is being operated by Indus Hospital and Health Network.

On this occasion, the DG inspected various departments of the hospital met patients and expressed satisfaction with the medical facilities provided.

Head of Campus Dr. Affan Faiqzada gave a detailed briefing to the DG about the hospital’s activities, operations, treatment system and available facilities.

Saifullah Khetran said that this hospital is a great blessing not only for Gwadar but also for the entire Makran Division where free treatment and care is being provided according to world standards.

The Director General was informed that about one thousand patients benefit from the hospital on a daily basis and they are provided with free medicines, laboratory tests, surgery, consultancy and other medical services.

The Director General was informed that the hospital has modern laboratory facilities where all types of tests are being performed using modern medical equipment.

Similarly, CT Scan facility has been introduced for the first time in Gwadar in the Radiology Department, which is a revolutionary development.

The hospital currently has various specialists and consultants providing services in the fields of gynecology, pediatrics, medicine, emergency medicine, radiology, orthopedic surgery, general surgery, dermatology, pathology and other departments and is providing free treatment, diagnosis and supply of medicines to the public.

The DG,GDA was also informed that more important departments are being established in the hospital soon, including gastroenterology, cardiology and neurology.

The establishment of these departments would further expand the scope of services of the hospital and reduce the need for the people of the area to travel to big cities, which was a common trend in the past to go to Karachi or Turbat for minor ailments, but now this trend has reduced due to the availability of quality treatment in Gwadar.

During the visit, the DG also inaugurated the newly established dermatology department in the hospital.

He expressed satisfaction that the hospital is gradually expanding in all departments and the range of services to the public is expanding.

The DG,

While describing the Pak-China Friendship Hospital as a flagship project of CPEC, the DG said that in the future, medical colleges, medical schools and other medical educational institutions would be established here, so that local youth could not only get respectable employment but also be associated with the great field of serving the suffering humanity.

The Head of Campus informed the DG about the delay in the installation of a separate power feeder for the hospital, it was informed that the load of the hospital is about 2 MW.

for which a formal request and payment have been made to QESCO, but the installation of the feeder has not been completed yet, due to some departments are not fully functional.

The DG GDA assured that he would raise this important issue with the provincial government and the senior officials of QESCO, so that the performance of the hospital is not affected and the uninterrupted provision of health facilities to the people of Gwadar continues.