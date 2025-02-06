Open Menu

DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi Retires

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 06:50 PM

DG SBCA Abdul Rasheed Solangi retires

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Abdul Rasheed Solangi, an officer of PSS (BS-21), currently serving as Director General Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has retired from Government service after attaining the age of superannuation on Friday (February 06, 2025).

The Services, General Administration and Coordination Department, Government of Sindh has also issued a notification in that regard.

