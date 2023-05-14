UrduPoint.com

DG SBCA Determines To Take Action Against Illegal Construction In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DG SBCA determines to take action against illegal construction in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :Director General (DG), Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Mohammed Yasin Shar Baloch has said that the SBCA will take action against illegal constructions in the metropolis.

He said that the action would be taken against the illegal constructions on residential plots, which were built without the approval of building plan.

He also directed the officials to take action against those, who construct extra portions in high-rise buildings without approval.

The Director General SBCA said that the construction of flats on residential plots was against the SBCA ordinance.

He said that action would be taken against those, who were found guilty in illegal construction with a fine of Rs 50000 and 3 years in prison.

