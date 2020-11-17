DG, SBP inaugurates 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that the tennis championship is conducted every year in the memory of Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik's late son Sheheryar Malik. The final of the event will be played on Nov 21, 2020.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, ex-Davis Cupper Inamul Haq, other top officials and a large number of male and female tennis players were also present in the ceremony.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also witnessed top players Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan playing their main round matches. He also appreciated the skills of junior tennis players.

Speaking on the occasion Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the game of tennis is growing swiftly among the young generation and Sports board Punjab, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is extending every kind of assistance for the holding of tennis events in the province.

He said this event is a major tennis event in which over 370 male and female tennis players including top players like Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Ushna Suhail and Noor Malik are featuring.

"Sports Board Punjab's Junior Initiative Tennis Academy is also inaugurated at Nishtar Park Sports Complex State of the Art Tennis Stadium a couple of days ago where expert coaches will impart training to 4 to 12 years old boys and girls under the supervision of Rashid Malik at the academy", he added.

DG, SBP informed that Sports Board Punjab is also going to introduce a Calendar of tennis events. He also lauded the efforts of PLTA especially its secretary Rashid Malik for the development and promotion of tennis across the province.

He urged the young players to focus on their games. "These young players are our real asset. They have great talent through which they can win several titles for the country in future," he added.

Revealing the details of the event, Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, said: "As many as 64 players featured in the qualifying round. "Men's main draw includes 32 players while 16 female players will appear in women's draw".

About the age-group categories, Rashid Malik informed that the championship in being contested in U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-18, Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies Doubles, U-14 Doubles, U-18 Doubles, Seniors 35 plus, 45 plus doubles and 60 plus doubles.