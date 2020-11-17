UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG, SBP Inaugurates 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

DG, SBP inaugurates 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh inaugurated the 4th Sheheryar Malik Memorial National Grass Court Tennis Championship at the Punjab Lawn Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah here on Tuesday.

It may be noted here that the tennis championship is conducted every year in the memory of Pakistan's former Davis Cup skipper Rashid Malik's late son Sheheryar Malik. The final of the event will be played on Nov 21, 2020.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, ex-Davis Cupper Inamul Haq, other top officials and a large number of male and female tennis players were also present in the ceremony.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh also witnessed top players Aqeel Khan and Shahzad Khan playing their main round matches. He also appreciated the skills of junior tennis players.

Speaking on the occasion Adnan Arshad Aulakh said the game of tennis is growing swiftly among the young generation and Sports board Punjab, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is extending every kind of assistance for the holding of tennis events in the province.

He said this event is a major tennis event in which over 370 male and female tennis players including top players like Aqeel Khan, Shahzad Khan, Ushna Suhail and Noor Malik are featuring.

"Sports Board Punjab's Junior Initiative Tennis Academy is also inaugurated at Nishtar Park Sports Complex State of the Art Tennis Stadium a couple of days ago where expert coaches will impart training to 4 to 12 years old boys and girls under the supervision of Rashid Malik at the academy", he added.

DG, SBP informed that Sports Board Punjab is also going to introduce a Calendar of tennis events. He also lauded the efforts of PLTA especially its secretary Rashid Malik for the development and promotion of tennis across the province.

He urged the young players to focus on their games. "These young players are our real asset. They have great talent through which they can win several titles for the country in future," he added.

Revealing the details of the event, Secretary PLTA and former Davis Cupper Rashid Malik, said: "As many as 64 players featured in the qualifying round. "Men's main draw includes 32 players while 16 female players will appear in women's draw".

About the age-group categories, Rashid Malik informed that the championship in being contested in U-6, U-8, U-10, U-12, U-14, U-18, Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's Doubles, Ladies Doubles, U-14 Doubles, U-18 Doubles, Seniors 35 plus, 45 plus doubles and 60 plus doubles.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Punjab Young Rashid Male May Women 2020 Event Top Court

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

26 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

26 minutes ago

#GMIS2020: Digitalisation is key to implementing i ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

26 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

41 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.