DG Security PAF Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood meets IGP

Director General Security Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood on Monday called on Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :Director General Security Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood on Monday called on Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed and commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the two officers at the end of the meeting.