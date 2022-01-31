UrduPoint.com

DG Security PAF Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood Meets IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Director General Security Pakistan Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khalid Mahmood on Monday called on Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan at Central Police Office

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest were discussed and commemorative souvenirs were also exchanged between the two officers at the end of the meeting.

