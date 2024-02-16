- Home
DG Seeks Proposals To Increase MDA Revenue, Judicious Utilization Of Available Resources
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:21 PM
Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Dr. Zahid Ikram Friday asked all the heads of different directorates of MDA to come up with proposals on how to improve civic body’s revenue and ensure judicious and purposeful utilization of resources available
Presiding over a meeting to review progress on revenue recovery, the DG MDA said, it was heartening to note the defaulters of MDA’s town planning directorate have started paying what they owed to the civic body and ordered that those paying default amounts in installments be kept engaged to ensure full recovery.
Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram stressed on simplifying the procedure for map plan approval and asked deputy director architect to scrutinize all the map plan requests in the light of MDA’s law and rules.
He directed Director Estate to complete working on giving MDA property on rent and auction of commercial plots at MDA Housing Schemes.
He asked administration directorate to remain in liaison with all the other directorates through to-be-nominated focal persons to keep an eye on revenue recovery status. He also ordered all directorates to submit detailed report on job description of each directorate.
