Open Menu

DG Seeks Proposals To Increase MDA Revenue, Judicious Utilization Of Available Resources

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 07:21 PM

DG seeks proposals to increase MDA revenue, judicious utilization of available resources

Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Dr. Zahid Ikram Friday asked all the heads of different directorates of MDA to come up with proposals on how to improve civic body’s revenue and ensure judicious and purposeful utilization of resources available

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Director General (DG) Multan Development Authority (MDA) Dr. Zahid Ikram Friday asked all the heads of different directorates of MDA to come up with proposals on how to improve civic body’s revenue and ensure judicious and purposeful utilization of resources available.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on revenue recovery, the DG MDA said, it was heartening to note the defaulters of MDA’s town planning directorate have started paying what they owed to the civic body and ordered that those paying default amounts in installments be kept engaged to ensure full recovery.

Dr. Muhammad Zahid Ikram stressed on simplifying the procedure for map plan approval and asked deputy director architect to scrutinize all the map plan requests in the light of MDA’s law and rules.

He directed Director Estate to complete working on giving MDA property on rent and auction of commercial plots at MDA Housing Schemes.

He asked administration directorate to remain in liaison with all the other directorates through to-be-nominated focal persons to keep an eye on revenue recovery status. He also ordered all directorates to submit detailed report on job description of each directorate.

Related Topics

Multan Rent Job Progress All Housing

Recent Stories

WASA initiates action against absentees

WASA initiates action against absentees

21 minutes ago
 3 injured in cylinder blast

3 injured in cylinder blast

21 minutes ago
 561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissi ..

561 centers established for Matric exams: Commissioner

37 minutes ago
 Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in R ..

Shaheen sees opportunity for emerging players in Rashid's absence

37 minutes ago
 Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

Shadab want to make comeback thru HBL PSL 9

43 minutes ago
 One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

One killed, 3 injured during scuffle

38 minutes ago
Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production ..

Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture

38 minutes ago
 Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

Venezuela suspends UN rights office, expels staff

38 minutes ago
 ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples ..

ICT admin conducts interviews of childless couples to adopt child

38 minutes ago
 SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

SFA inspects tea markets to check quality

38 minutes ago
 Hezbollah chief says Israel to pay 'with blood' fo ..

Hezbollah chief says Israel to pay 'with blood' for Lebanon civilians killed

38 minutes ago
 Hyderabad: Traders fined for price violation

Hyderabad: Traders fined for price violation

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan