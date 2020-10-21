DG SEPA expresses dismay over closure of WASA plants

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Director General, Naeem Ahmad Mughal has expressed displeasure at the closure of three units of filter plant of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and directed the management to make all the three closed units operational as soon as possible

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Director General, Naeem Ahmad Mughal has expressed displeasure at the closure of three units of filter plant of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and directed the management to make all the three closed units operational as soon as possible.

He expressed his dismay during his visit to the WASA filter plant here on Tuesday. The Deputy Director, Regional Incharge, SEPA Hyderabad Imran Ali Abbasi and Assistant Directors Ali Nawaz Bhanbhro and Qutbuddin Dars also accompanied him during his visit.

Earlier, the officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation appeared before the DG SEPA following the directives of the pre-issued notice of SEPA and briefed him on the issues hindering the environmentally friendly disposal of municipal waste in Hyderabad.

He directed the officers to bring the management of municipal waste in accordance with the environmental laws as soon as possible otherwise SEPA has the power to take legal action.

The DG SEPA along with officers also checked vehicles at Hyderabad Toll Plaza and imposed fines through traffic police on vehicles that emit excessive smoke.He also paid a surprise visit to Kotri SITE and carried out a detailed environmental inspection of the three battery recycling factories. The management of the three factories was also summoned to the SEPA office for a personal hearing.

The DG SEPA also inspected the documentation of various projects at the Regional Office, Hyderabad. On this occasion, the management of the projects also gave him presentations.He emphasized the need to abide by the environmental laws and said that those who do not abide by the environmental laws of the province would be prosecuted without any discrimination.