UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG SEPA Expresses Dismay Over Closure Of WASA Plants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 12:19 AM

DG SEPA expresses dismay over closure of WASA plants

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Director General, Naeem Ahmad Mughal has expressed displeasure at the closure of three units of filter plant of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and directed the management to make all the three closed units operational as soon as possible

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), Director General, Naeem Ahmad Mughal has expressed displeasure at the closure of three units of filter plant of Water and Sanitation Agency Hyderabad and directed the management to make all the three closed units operational as soon as possible.

He expressed his dismay during his visit to the WASA filter plant here on Tuesday. The Deputy Director, Regional Incharge, SEPA Hyderabad Imran Ali Abbasi and Assistant Directors Ali Nawaz Bhanbhro and Qutbuddin Dars also accompanied him during his visit.

Earlier, the officers of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation appeared before the DG SEPA following the directives of the pre-issued notice of SEPA and briefed him on the issues hindering the environmentally friendly disposal of municipal waste in Hyderabad.

He directed the officers to bring the management of municipal waste in accordance with the environmental laws as soon as possible otherwise SEPA has the power to take legal action.

The DG SEPA along with officers also checked vehicles at Hyderabad Toll Plaza and imposed fines through traffic police on vehicles that emit excessive smoke.He also paid a surprise visit to Kotri SITE and carried out a detailed environmental inspection of the three battery recycling factories. The management of the three factories was also summoned to the SEPA office for a personal hearing.

The DG SEPA also inspected the documentation of various projects at the Regional Office, Hyderabad. On this occasion, the management of the projects also gave him presentations.He emphasized the need to abide by the environmental laws and said that those who do not abide by the environmental laws of the province would be prosecuted without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Police Water Visit Vehicles Traffic Hyderabad SITE Kotri All

Recent Stories

UAE delegation to Israel signs agreements to stren ..

5 minutes ago

UAE outlines most daunting challenges facing minin ..

5 minutes ago

UAE mourns Ibrahim Al Abed

1 hour ago

UN rights chief 'dismayed' at arrests of activists ..

28 minutes ago

Murad's press conference based on lies: Haleem

36 seconds ago

Russia's GDP Decline Slows Down to 3.3% in Sep, 3. ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.