DG SEPA Summons Battery Manufacturers

Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

Director General (DG) Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal has paid a surprise visit to two battery manufacturing units and expressed displeasure over poor environmental management practices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Director General (DG) Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Ahmed Mughal has paid a surprise visit to two battery manufacturing units and expressed displeasure over poor environmental management practices.

The SEPA spokesman informed here on Wednesday that in his earlier visit a month ago the Director General SEPA had given opportunity to management of the two factories to improve environmental conditions which the management concerned did not avail.

Consequently, the DG summoned management of M/s Power Bridge, Kotri site and M/s Data Engineering, Hyderabad site in Regional Office 13 to explain their position, the spokesman informed. On this occasion, Director General SEPA emphasised upon the need to abide by the environmental laws and said that non-compliance with the environmental laws of the province would lead to non-discriminatory legal action by SEPA.

