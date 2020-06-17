DG SEPA warns polluting factories of strict action

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The Director General Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) Naeem Mughal has arranged personal hearing at SEPA Office Hyderabad with all those stakeholders who involved in inadequate treatment of waste water into Kalari Baghar Feeder through at Combined Effluent Treatment Plant.

The SEPA spokesman informed here on Wednesday that the Director General has arranged the said personal hearing under provision of SEP Act-2014 following the directives of Adviser to Chief Minister Barrister Murtaza Wahab. The different stakeholders including Managing Director SITE limited, Chief Engineer SITE limited and representatives of Kotri Association Trade and Industry (KATI) were called at SEPA Hyderabad office on charges of their inadequate treatment of wastewater at CETP which is being generated from different industrial units of SITE Kotri and same is being released into K.B Feeder through CETP, the spokesman informed.

During hearing, it was decided that the Management of Combined Effluent Treatment Plant and SITE limited should make effective strategy for adequate treatment of wastewater at the CETP as per Sindh Environmental Quality Standards (SEQS) so that the fresh water bodies including K.B Feeder and Kanjhar Lake can be saved from contamination of industrial wastewater.

The Director General SEPA emphasized that the factories which are generating toxic wastewater should treat the same with strict compliance as per provisions of SEP Act-2014. Similarly, SITE limited should also take strict action against the factories which were engaged in the violation of the concerned clause of their relevant law so that the issue of treatment of wastewater at CETP could be resolved and the menace of effluent can be rid off eventually.

The Director General SEPA called for Personal Hearing to different Industrial units of SITE Nooriabad on investigation reports of discharge of wastewater into Loyach Dam and damage the natural eco system of the area.

During the hearing, the Director General expressed displeasure on association and management of various Industrial units of SITE Nooriabad following release of wastewater being generated from their factories and they are not taking sufficient measures in order to address their environmental issues for the purpose of compliance of SEP Act-2014 that indicate the violation of SEP Act-2014 and its Rules.

He asked the management of various factories of Nooriabad to develop Independent Environmental Audit report of all industrial units of SITE Nooriabad for their accurate position with regard their relevant environmental issues and to follow Health Safety and Environmental (HSE) management practices and also make in-house arrangements for the improvement of environmental condition of their factories. The treated wastewater should be reused within the factory premises for the gardening purpose and follow the conservation practice for Sustainable Development in Sindh province including developing green belts at front sides of factories for improvement of aesthetic values of environment in that area. If they failed to do compliance of said directions then stern action would be initiated against the violators as per provision of SEP Act-2014 accordingly, The Director General warned.