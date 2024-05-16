DG SFA Attends "Pakistan Baking Summit" As Guest Of Honour
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:19 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Pakistan Banking Summit was organized here on Thursday to mark World Baking Day with a theme "Safe, Sustainable & Affordable Baking."
Director General Sindh Food Authority, Agha Fakhar Hussain attended the Summit as guest of honour.
The summit underscored the importance of responsible practices in the baking industry.
Stakeholders from various sectors convened to discuss crucial topics such as food safety, sustainability and accessibility in baking.
The summit aimed to foster collaboration and innovation to address these pressing issues.
The agenda highlighted topics such as safe baking practices, nutritious options and export potential.
The DG SFA emphasized on prioritizing consumer health and environmental stewardship.
