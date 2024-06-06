DG SFA attends Pakistan Dairy Summit

Director General Sindh Food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain participated as the guest speaker at Pakistan Dairy Summit, held at Lahore on the occasion of World Milk Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Director General Sindh food Authority Agha Fakhar Hussain participated as the guest speaker at Pakistan Dairy Summit, held at Lahore on the occasion of World Milk Day.

The summit, themed "Milk Matters: Building a Healthy Nation for Life," highlighted the crucial role of dairy in promoting national health and well-being, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

Pakistan Dairy Summit brought together key stakeholders to discuss innovations, policies, and practices shaping the future of the dairy industry.

The event successfully emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to enhance the dairy industry, setting the stage for future innovations and improvements aimed at building a healthier nation through better dairy practices.