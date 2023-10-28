DG SFA Meets IGP Sindh for Security

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Director General, Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Agha Fakhar Hussain met Inspector General Police Sindh Riffat Mukhtar at his office to discuss security concerns for SFA offices and field teams.

DG SFA briefed IGP Sindh that SFA offices and field teams were currently facing serious threats and law and order issues during their field visits. These threats not only endangered the lives of SFA employees but also hindered the authority's crucial work in ensuring food safety for the citizens of Sindh.

DG SFA requested for immediate intervention and assistance in providing security measures for both SFA offices and the field teams during their operations. He proposed to increase police security for SFA offices at Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad and Sukkur. DG SFA also suggested training for SFA personnel to help them respond effectively to security threats.

IGP Sindh Riffat Mukhtar assured his full support to create a safer working environment for SFA teams and security cover to the offices of SFA.