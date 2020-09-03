UrduPoint.com
DG SFA Orders Stopping Raids At Daal Mills

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:35 PM

The Director General, Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Amjad Ali Legharhi has ordered to stop conducting raids at 'Daal' mills and issuance of challan to owners in connection with food license fee

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Director General, Sindh Food Authority (SFA) Amjad Ali Legharhi has ordered to stop conducting raids at 'Daal' mills and issuance of challan to owners in connection with food license fee.

According to a press release of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) issued here on Thursday, the Director General Sindh Food Authority has issued such directives after meeting with the delegation of Daal Mills Owners Association.

The delegation apprised the Director General about the grievances of daal mills owners and reservations over conduct of raids at their mills with issuance of food license fees without assessment.

The Director General asked subordinate officers to carry out re-assessment before issuing challans for food license fees and also stop conducting raids at the mills,�the press release claimed.

The President Daal Mills Owners Association Salahuddin Qureshi thanked the Director General Sindh Food Authority for hearing and resolving the grievances sympathetically and invited him to visit HCSTSI Secretariat.

Besides Vice President Eesar Das, Finance Secretary Bhoju Mal and Joint Secretary Ramesh Khamwani, the Deputy Director Sindh Food Authority Imtiaz Abro was also present in the meeting.

