DG SFA Visits Dairy Laboratory
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2024 | 03:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Director General Sindh food Authority (SFA) Agha Fakhar Hussain on Thursday inspected the dairy laboratory established at Liaquatabad here with the support of the Retailers Association with an aim to test the quality of milk.
Meanwhile, the DG SFA had a meeting with office bearers of the Karachi Association of Sweets, Nimco, and Bakers at SFA office.
The President of the Association Sheikh Muhammad Tahseen and others were also present on the occasion.
The office bearers of the association also assured the implementation of the Standard Operations Procedures (SOPs) of SFA.
Talking on this occasion, Agha Fakhar Hussain said that people associated with sweets, nimco, and baking businesses should follow hygiene principles, otherwise action would be taken against the violators as per the law.
