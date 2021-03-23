DG Sindh Rangers Visits Mazar-e-Quaid On Pakistan Day
Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay him homage on Pakistan Day.
The DG Sindh Rangers laid the floral wreath, offered Fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam and prayed for prosperity and development of the country, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.
Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary also penned down his impressions in the visitor's book.