UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Sindh Rangers Visits Mazar-e-Quaid On Pakistan Day

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 03:38 PM

DG Sindh Rangers visits Mazar-e-Quaid on Pakistan Day

Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay him homage on Pakistan Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Sindh Rangers Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary on Tuesday visited the mausoleum of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to pay him homage on Pakistan Day.

The DG Sindh Rangers laid the floral wreath, offered Fateha for the soul of Quaid-e-Azam and prayed for prosperity and development of the country, said a spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers.

Major General Iftikhar Hasan Chaudhary also penned down his impressions in the visitor's book.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Rangers Muhammad Ali Jinnah Pakistan Day

Recent Stories

UAE announces 2,172 new COVID-19 cases, 2,348 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjeel Khan claims he is all fit for upcoming So ..

28 minutes ago

FIA arrested KPT officials for criminal breach of ..

22 seconds ago

Pakistan Sweet Home launches its theme song 'Sahar ..

25 seconds ago

Three injured in Khairpur cracker attack

27 seconds ago

Nation can overcome challenges under leadership of ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.