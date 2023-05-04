DG Social Welfare promises special grants for subsidiary departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Director General Social Welfare Punjab, Mudassir Riaz Malik on Thursday paid visits to Sanat Zaar and Old Age Home for elderly people here and promised special grants would soon be released to the subsidiary departments being run under the umbrella of social welfare department to facilitate the poor including women and elderly people and make them a useful citizen of society.

Mudassir Riaz Malik said that Chief Minister has a special vision for upgrading allied facilities of the social welfare department like Sanat Zaar and Old Home and ordered renovation and upgradation of Old Home in Multan and the introduction of new modern courses for women at Sanat Zaar to upgrade their skills in accordance with the market trends and showcase Pakistani products in the international market.

Talking to elderly people at the Old Home in Multan, Malik said that the homeless elderly people would be listed under Benazir Income Support Programme to help them meet their needs.

He said that the government was keeping the welfare of the poor segments of society as its top priority and special grants would be released to all the allied facilities of social welfare department soon.