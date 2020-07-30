UrduPoint.com
DG Social Welfare Visits Darul Amaan, Distributes Gifts

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Social Welfare & Bait-ul-Maal Punjab Director General (DG) Muhammad Shahid Niaz visited an old age home and Darul Amaan here.

He distributed clothes and Eid gifts among old people of the both houses.

The DG also went to the kitchen and checked the quality of meal, standard of clean drinking water and cleanliness arrangements.

He said that the government was taking measures to facilitate old people at the Old Age Home and Darul Amaan.

He also distributed preventive kits of corona among them.

Director Mian Muhammad Zahid, Deputy Director Khalid Bashir, Ayesha Jamil and Tayyab Bhatti were also present.

