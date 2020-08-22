UrduPoint.com
DG SPD Calls On Prime Minister

Sat 22nd August 2020

DG SPD calls on Prime Minister

Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Director General Strategic Plans Division (SPD) Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj Saturday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The DG SPD briefed the prime minister regarding initiatives of the Strategic Plans Division, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The prime minister appreciated the role and contribution of SPD.

