DG SPD Confers Distinguished Service Medals Upon 35 Eminent Scientists, Engineers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2024 | 11:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Director General Strategic Plans Division (DG SPD), Lieutenant General Yusuf Jamal on Thursday on behalf of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, conferred distinguished service medals to thirty-five eminent scientists and engineers of the Strategic Plans Division (SPD) for their meritorious services.
The medals were conferred during an Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.
