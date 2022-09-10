UrduPoint.com

DG Special Education Visits Flood Hit DG Khan Division To Resume Education For Special Kids

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2022 | 12:20 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Director General Special Education Punjab Shafaat Ali on Saturday said that Punjab government would restore educational facilities in special education institutes, affected by the recent floods.

He said this while visiting the Special Education Centre Alipur.

Elaborating the purpose of the visit, he informed that he was visiting Dera Ghazi Khan division to assess losses to Special Education Institutes.

"Government is committed to resume educational facilities in the institutes as early as possible," he informed.

The work at the affected school would be initiated at the earliest in order to resume education for special kids. He stated that he would visit all districts in DG Khan division during the recent tour. On this occasion, Divisional Officer Reehana Ambreen was also present.



