DG Sports Approves Up-gradation Of Two Grounds In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:11 PM

DG Sports approves up-gradation of two grounds in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) ::Director General sports board Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh gave approval for upgrading two grounds including Multan cricket Ground, Nawan Shehar, and Qasim Bagh Stadium during his visit to the city on Sunday.

He paid visit to Nawan Shehar Cricket Ground and directed Deputy Director Planning Sports Punjab Rauf Bajwa to start work as early as possible. He ordered for ground leveling, plantation of new gross, high quality floodlights and renovation of the Multan Cricket Ground. He said that Multan Cricket Stadium was situated in the heart of city and added that the Sports Board Punjab Cricket academy would also be established there for talented young players of Multan.

He directed DSO Multan to pay special focus on youth and set up training camps, conduct matches and tournaments to groom young players.

The Deputy Director also paid a visit to Qasim Bagh park. He said that ground would be upgraded while football pavilion would be set up, hostel for players and athletic track to facilitate athletes.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum, District Sports Officer Muhammad Jameel Kamran gave briefing.

sak/rsd

