DG Sports Expects Outstanding Performance From Balochistan Players

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DG Sports expects outstanding performance from Balochistan players

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan sports and Youth Affairs Secretary Mohammad Ishaq Jamali on Wednesday said that players would create history through their performance in the upcoming '34th National Games'.

"After eighteen years, these competitions are being held in Balochistan, God willing, they will be remembered," He made these remarks during his visit to Ayub Sports Complex along with a high-level delegation of the 'Pakistan Olympic Association'.

Secretary noted that the '34th National Games' would be starting on May 15 in the provincial capital.

He assured the 'Olympic Association' that the series of events would be held as per schedule, for which the team of relevant departments was working day and night.

Director General (DG) Sports Dura Baloch on the occasion said, "There is no lack of talent among the players of Balochistan."APP-ask

More Stories From Pakistan

