DG Sports hails athletes to take prompt action by planting trees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken concrete steps for developing green belts across roads which on way ensure pleasant atmosphere to the general public but and on the other reducing pollution.

"Plantation of trees is essential for Pakistan's forest cover besides save it from the imminent disaster as a result of climate change. Plantation is not an option, but a necessity to save the country for future generations," Director General Sports Asfandyar Khan Khattak told APP during planting a sapling of aquaria in the lawn of Peshawar Sports Complex.

He said similarly all the regional sports officers and district sports officers have been directed to plant trees so make ensure pleasant atmosphere for the athletes part of various playing field in 127 Tehsils and 35 districts. He said we have a target of 0.1 million saplings and another 0.1 million beautiful plants carrying multiple flowers. "See the Peshawar Sports Complex full of multicolor roses alongside different kinds of rarer species of plants and trees and it would also be ensure with the construction of 1000 ground projects," Asfandyar Khan informed.

Overall we have a target of 0.5 million plants to be care after so to make ensure pleasant atmosphere for our younger generation, Asfandyar Khan said while lauding Director Sports Miss Rashida Ghaznavi and former Director General Sports KP Junaid Khan for chalking out a comprehensive program of plantation trees in sports facilities across the province.

After successful holding of the 33rd National Games and recently ended two phases of KP U21 at Tehsil and Regional levels wherein a record 15000 male and female athletes took part.

Asfandyar Khan said"Green sports fields are the key for our younger generation because these fields relates to exploring and enhancing their overall physical and mental capabilities so having conducive environment, free from smoke, would help them attaining a healthy lifestyle." He said "youth are also enjoying and wants to participate and must become part of the drive to avert the dangers posed by climate change, including high temperatures, glacial melting and desertification." He said the Directorate General Sports KP has initiated the same last year under Prime Minister's Plant for Pakistan' tree plantation campaign so far planted more than 0.2 million plants in the areas including merged tribal areas where we have sports infrastructure.

The sportsmen and sportswomen across 35 districts had enthusiastically participated in the campaign in planting trees plant trees as a gesture of caring for the country, he concluded.