DG Stresses Civil-defense Awareness, Culture Training To Manage Natural Calamities
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Director General of Civil Defense Niaz Muhammad Khan Friday stressed media for creating more awareness among the people about Civil Defense and to prepare volunteers and students who can help in case of any natural calamities.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news channel, on eve of world Defense day highlight the achievements of national disaster-prevention services and to raises awareness about importance of self-defense.
Civil defense training is a must for every man and woman, he said, adding, in order to save their own lives and the lives of others.
Civil Defense is the best organization for the service of the people, he said, adding, our volunteer training programs are free of cost where interested citizens specially youth can actively participate.
He demanded of the provincial and center government for equipping the volunteers with the needed facilities so they could perform their tasks more efficiently.
Civil Defense staff and volunteers can took part in firefighting and first aid programs, he mentioned.
He said that the training of the Civil Defense was the need of the hour and it should be taken as common responsibility by all the citizens to make the country strong and stable.
The day also focuses on making volunteers more active participants in the evacuation, response and rescue efforts resulting from any disaster, he added.
