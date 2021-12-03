DG stresses need for developing social sector in province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Social Welfare Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik Friday directed the department officials to make the best use of their training and play a role in development of social sector in the province.

He was attending a function at Social Welfare Complex here in connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The DG said that the departmental training manual would be aligned with emerging needs to achieve the organisational goals.

Later, he distributed gifts among the differently-abled children and cut a cake for the children.

The DG also distributed certificates among 33 Social Welfare Officers, who completed their training from the Social Welfare Training Institute and gave away shields to those who performed well during the training.