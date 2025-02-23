Open Menu

DG Takes Strict Action Against Encroachment In Loralai Cantonment

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2025 | 09:30 PM

DG takes strict action against encroachment in Loralai Cantonment

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) In a decisive move to curb illegal encroachment, action has been taken against unlawful encroachment within the jurisdiction of the Loralai Cantonment.

According to press release issued here on Sunday, the initiative came on the direct instructions of the Director General of Military Lands and Cantonment.

Under the leadership of CEO Cantonment, Mr. Javed Ali, the Cantonment authorities have removed all illegal encroachments, both temporary and permanent, from the rarea. CEO Javed Ali emphasized that the Cantonment would not tolerate any illegal encroachment within its boundaries, reinforcing that no such encroachment will be allowed in the future.

“This operation was conducted with the full support of the civil administration, ensuring the removal of illegal proposals in accordance with military regulations,” said Javed Ali.

He added that strict actions will be continued to enforce against illegal encroachment in the area.

The collaborative efforts between the Cantonment authorities and civil administration underscore the commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the proper development of the region.

The crackdown on illegal proposals marks a significant step towards maintaining order and enforcing regulations in Loralai Cantonment.

