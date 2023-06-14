UrduPoint.com

DG Urges Stakeholders To Come Forward For Balanced Population Growth

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2023 | 12:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Director General (DG) of the Population Programme Wing Dr Sabina Durrani on Wednesday urged all the stakeholders of society to come forward and contribute to sensitizing the public about the negative implications of overpopulation which was not only affecting human health but also burdening the economy of the country for achieving a balanced population growth.

Talking to the ptv news channel, she expressed her serious concern about overpopulation and said, "Population growth is a looming crisis in Pakistan now which is growing day by day and we are facing the impacts of population growth in all walks of life.

" "The stakeholders of the society should collectively work for effective long-term policies to control the population." She further said, "The government has established various task forces to mitigate the population growth rate." "The high fertility rate, low mortality, high birth rate, urbanization, and migration crisis are some of the reasons." Replying to a question, she said, "Effective policy and changing attitudes for long-sized families are essential to control the rapidly growing population of Pakistan.""Moreover, awareness initiatives on maternal health and contraceptive use shall also contribute to lowering the population rate in the future," she added.

