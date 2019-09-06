UrduPoint.com
DG, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority Visit 'Yadgar E Shuhada'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 07:57 PM

DG, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority visit 'Yadgar e Shuhada'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Usman Muazzam and Vice Chairman (LDA) SM Imran on Friday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada here Friday to pay homage to the martyrs of the homeland.

They paid tribute to the heroes of the nation from armed forces who rendered their lives while protecting the motherland.

They also offered Fateha for the martyrs and for progress and prosperity of the country.



