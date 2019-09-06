DG, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority visit 'Yadgar e Shuhada'

Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Usman Muazzam and Vice Chairman (LDA) SM Imran on Friday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada here Friday to pay homage to the martyrs of the homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Director General Lahore Development Authority Muhammad Usman Muazzam and Vice Chairman (LDA) SM Imran on Friday visited Yadgar-e-Shuhada here Friday to pay homage to the martyrs of the homeland.

They paid tribute to the heroes of the nation from armed forces who rendered their lives while protecting the motherland.

They also offered Fateha for the martyrs and for progress and prosperity of the country.