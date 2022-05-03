DG visits Greater Iqbal Park, reviews facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Director General Zeeshan Javed visited Greater Iqbal Park on the first day of Eid to review recreational facilities and security arrangements made for public.

He inspected clean drinking water facility being provided to the visitors and cleanliness arrangements.

He wished Eid to the PHA staff on duty and distributed sweets among them. He appreciated the staff for performing Eid duty with efficiently and directed them to treat people in a polite manner.

PHA DG ordered for planting more saplings and trees in the park, saying that all available resources would be utilised to make the city more attractive and green. He also gave necessary directions for betterment of the parks.