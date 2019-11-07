DG Walled City Authority visits Faisalabad

Director General (DG) Walled City Authority (WCA) Lahore Kamran Lashari and archeologists visited Faisalabad on Thursday for inspection of historical buildings and other heritage

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Director General (DG) Walled City Authority (WCA) Lahore Kamran Lashari and archeologists visited Faisalabad on Thursday for inspection of historical buildings and other heritage.

They inspected old buildings of Pakistan Model school Katcheri Bazaar, Killa Gift Fund Trust District Courts, Allama Iqbal library, Zila Council, Muslim High Shool Tariqabad, Municipal Degree College Jaranwala road, Haveli Baghat Singh Chak No.

105 Tehsil Jaranwala and other historical and memorable buildings and sites.

Different proposals regarding preservation, rehabilitation and restoration of original shape of historical old buildings came under discussion.