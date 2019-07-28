DG wants strict implementation of nursing rules in hospitlas

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen has directed all nursing superintendents to remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance of the rules and regulations prescribed for staff nurses in public sector hospitals.

She said that there should be no compromise on discipline, timing and use of mobile-phones during official working hours.

A circula, sent to every hospital, stated that nursing superintendents must visit each department to check on-the-spot situation and avoid sending just satisfactory reports.

DG Kausar Parveen further said that the staff should remain ready to deliver as per health policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which full attention should be given to each and every patient.

She said that apart from doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had also equal importance for providing the best medical health cover to patients. The DG nursing said that she herself would be monitoring progress reports of each hospital and strict action would be taken against those not fulfilling the laid down criteria.

She also asked nursing superintendents to monitor staff's performance in all three shifts and leave no stone unturned to discharge the best health services to common patients in government hospitals.