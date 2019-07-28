UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DG Wants Strict Implementation Of Nursing Rules In Hospitlas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 06:30 PM

DG wants strict implementation of nursing rules in hospitlas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2019 ) :Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen has directed all nursing superintendents to remain vigilant and ensure strict compliance of the rules and regulations prescribed for staff nurses in public sector hospitals.

She said that there should be no compromise on discipline, timing and use of mobile-phones during official working hours.

A circula, sent to every hospital, stated that nursing superintendents must visit each department to check on-the-spot situation and avoid sending just satisfactory reports.

DG Kausar Parveen further said that the staff should remain ready to deliver as per health policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which full attention should be given to each and every patient.

She said that apart from doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had also equal importance for providing the best medical health cover to patients. The DG nursing said that she herself would be monitoring progress reports of each hospital and strict action would be taken against those not fulfilling the laid down criteria.

She also asked nursing superintendents to monitor staff's performance in all three shifts and leave no stone unturned to discharge the best health services to common patients in government hospitals.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Punjab Visit Progress All From Government Best

Recent Stories

ADCB reports H1 2019 net profit of AED2.782 billio ..

2 minutes ago

NPCC, Petrofac JV awarded Al Yasat Petroleum offsh ..

17 minutes ago

Al Jazira Club appoints new Group Chief Commercial ..

17 minutes ago

New set of &#039;Future Projects&#039; announced i ..

32 minutes ago

National Election Committee announces opening date ..

47 minutes ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies disc ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.