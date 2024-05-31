DG Wildlife visits Sher bagh, Lal Suhanra National Park

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Director General Wildlife Punjab Mudassir Riaz Malik on Friday visited Sher Bagh Bahawalpur and thoroughly reviewed the zoo.

He directed that effective measures should be taken to protect the animals from the heatwave and ensure clean drinking water.

Deputy Director Wildlife Usman Bukhari briefed the DG Wildlife about Sher Bagh Bahawalpur and the Wildlife Region.

Later, the Director General of Wildlife also visited the blackbuck enclosure at Lal Suhanra National Park and expressed satisfaction with the better arrangements in the Wildlife Bahawalpur Region.