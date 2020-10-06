UrduPoint.com
DGG Secretary Visits Saidu Group Of Hospitals

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Secretary District Good Governance (DGG) Saifullah Khan Tuesday visited Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital and apprised himself about provision of medical facilities to patients.

He also visited various section of the hospital including Out Patient Department, Medical and Cardiac Wards, Clinical Laboratory and Administration Bloc.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that corruption would not be tolerated in public departments and all those involved in dereliction of duties would be taken to task. He said that public would be provided relief through good governance and steps would be taken to improve facilities in Saidu Hospital.

He also met with Medical Superintendent and discussed matters to improve service delivery in the hospital. Later, he visited Civil Dispensary Amankot and Basic Health Unit Odigram.

