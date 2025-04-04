Open Menu

DGHS Clarifies Misinformation Regarding Court Verdict On MCC Procurement

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2025 | 10:38 PM

Director General Health Services (DGHS) Dr Muhammad Saleem, Chairman of Medicine Coordination Cell (MCC) has strongly condemned the misleading portrayal of the Peshawar High Court’s decision circulating on social media and clarified that reports claiming the cancellation of the entire Medicine Coordination Cell (MCC) procurement process for the fiscal year 2024-25 are false and baseless

Dr Muhammad Saleem stated that out of 1,400 items advertised for procurement only 15 items awarded to M/S Frontier Dextrose Limited (Respondent No. 6) have been ordered for re-tendering by the honorable court. These specific items were already under a stay order since November 19, 2024, and no supplies have been made to any health facility during this period, said a release issued here Friday.

He clarified that the procurement process has been carried out with complete transparency, in accordance with advertised tender documents, approved standards (BSDs), pharmaceutical quality requirements, following relevant laws including the Drug Act 1976, DRAP Act 2012 abiding by KP Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KP-PPRA) rules.

Dr Saleem explained that the misinterpretation of the court order is misleading.The court has not ordered the cancellation of the entire MCC procurement; instead, it has only directed re-tendering of items awarded to one company.

The spread of misinformation on social media suggesting otherwise is contrary to facts.

The procurement process was conducted under strict oversight by designated committees comprising around 70 professionals including medical experts, administrative heads, and regulatory officials. Every stage of procurement followed rigorous quality assurance measures aligned with national and international standards.

He highlighted that the Department of Health contracts only with manufacturers or importers who qualify under applicable laws. Companies that fail to meet legal and technical criteria are disqualified. Even after awarding the contracts, each batch of medicine is subject to laboratory testing before it is used in any health facility. Any medicine found substandard is dealt with strictly under the Drug Act and DRAP regulations.

For the year 2024-25, the procurement process began with the advertisement of 1,400 essential medicine items to meet the healthcare needs of KP’s population. This was done with the goal of acquiring quality medicines from reputable companies at competitive prices. Throughout the process, full opportunity was provided to aggrieved bidders to present their cases before the procurement authorities and KP-PPRA to ensure transparency and adherence to rules, he said.

