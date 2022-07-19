UrduPoint.com

DGIP Develops App To Receive Online Payments

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

DGIP develops App to receive online payments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Directorate General of Immigration and Passport (DGIP) under headship of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has successfully developed an App through which passport related all payments would be received online and the citizens would get rid of waiting in long queues at banks.

The online payment system would be operational by the end of this month adding that the payments could be easily made through debit or credit cards anywhere across the country.

In this regard, Interior Minister played a key role in the success of this project. His efforts in this regard are commendable, said Chief of PM Strategic Reforms Unit Salaman Sufi.

He said practical steps have been kicked off to digitize government payments under the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

