DGI&P Reduces Passport Backlog To 0.3 Million

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 10:33 PM

DGI&P reduces passport backlog to 0.3 million

The backlog was cleared by expanding production capacity and increasing staff duty hours, the DGI&P said in a statement.

The directorate explained that the extraordinary rush and high volume of passport applications in the past weeks led to an emergency situation, as the number of passport applications exceeded the production capacity.

The monthly number of passport applications, which typically hovers around 0.4 million, had increased to about 0.7 million in the last three months.

Initially, there was a backlog of around 0.6 million passports, but the DGI&P has taken steps to reduce this backlog by increasing productivity and duty timings. "With the same efforts and enthusiasm, we will soon be able to clear all the backlog in minimum time. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to the general public due to these unusual and unexpected circumstances," the DGI&P said.

