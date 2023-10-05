Open Menu

DGIPR Visits Radio Pakhtunkhwa, Instructs For Innovation In Programs

Faizan Hashmi Published October 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

DGIPR visits Radio Pakhtunkhwa, instructs for innovation in programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Director General Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran visited Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar for the first time following his appointment and made a detailed inspection of various sections of the Radio Station here on Thursday.

DGIPR visited various sections including the on-air and off-air studios.

Deputy Director Admin Sahibzada Hasan Ali also accompanied him while Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi briefed him about the line of action of the radio besides the news bulletins, current affairs, and infotainment programs.

Mohammad Imran expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the radio programs and directed to bring more innovation to it.

He said that Radio Pakhtunkhwa can play a key role in highlighting the developmental and people-friendly initiatives of the provincial government at the national and international level, for which the Radio staff will have to endeavor round the clock.

He directed to activate news bulletins and programs in regional languages including Chitrali language Kahwar, Afghan language Dari, and Hindko in addition to urdu and Pashto so that all communities across the province can be connected to the radio infotainment network.

He asked for quick resolution of all its problems including lack of space in the radio station, installation of new transmitters, provision of new computers, live streaming of radio network, continuation of talent hunt, focus on research & inventions, and lack of staff.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Resolution Peshawar Ghazi Hasan Ali All Government

Recent Stories

11th meeting of India-UAE High Level Joint Task Fo ..

11th meeting of India-UAE High Level Joint Task Force on Investments

29 minutes ago
 In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

In-charge Federal Ombudsman holds open court

36 minutes ago
 Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomor ..

Sarfranga Cold Desert Rally 2023 to kick off tomorrow

35 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Arme ..

Azerbaijan 'ready' for EU-mediated talks with Armenia in Brussels

35 minutes ago
 At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military ..

At least 7 dead in drone attack on Syria military academy: monitor

36 minutes ago
 Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be c ..

Construction work on Rwp Ring Road project to be completed by Sept 2024: Commiss ..

36 minutes ago
IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for secu ..

IHC serves notices to respondents in plea for security of chairman PTI

36 minutes ago
 Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party ..

Chairman PTI seeks to include federation as party in his appeal

39 minutes ago
 Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered mariju ..

Police arrest four drug peddlers, recovered marijuana, liquor

39 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spur ..

Commissioner orders intensifying crackdown on spurious pesticides, fertilizers

39 minutes ago
 PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualificati ..

PTI chief approaches IHC to suspend disqualification

39 minutes ago
 Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisi ..

Trained, skilled, professional manpower prerequisite to tackle challenges: UAF V ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan