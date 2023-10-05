DGIPR visits Radio Pakhtunkhwa, instructs for innovation in programs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Director General Information and Public Relations Muhammad Imran visited Pakhtunkhwa Radio FM 92.2 Peshawar for the first time following his appointment and made a detailed inspection of various sections of the Radio Station here on Thursday.

DGIPR visited various sections including the on-air and off-air studios.

Deputy Director Admin Sahibzada Hasan Ali also accompanied him while Station Director of Pakhtunkhwa Radio Ghulam Hussain Ghazi briefed him about the line of action of the radio besides the news bulletins, current affairs, and infotainment programs.

Mohammad Imran expressed his satisfaction over the performance of the radio programs and directed to bring more innovation to it.

He said that Radio Pakhtunkhwa can play a key role in highlighting the developmental and people-friendly initiatives of the provincial government at the national and international level, for which the Radio staff will have to endeavor round the clock.

He directed to activate news bulletins and programs in regional languages including Chitrali language Kahwar, Afghan language Dari, and Hindko in addition to urdu and Pashto so that all communities across the province can be connected to the radio infotainment network.

He asked for quick resolution of all its problems including lack of space in the radio station, installation of new transmitters, provision of new computers, live streaming of radio network, continuation of talent hunt, focus on research & inventions, and lack of staff.