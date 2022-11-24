UrduPoint.com

DGISPR Denounces Indian Army's Unfounded Allegations Of So-called Launchpads In AJK

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 12:10 PM

DGISPR denounces Indian Army's unfounded allegations of so-called launchpads in AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Thursday denounced the unfounded allegations of so-called launchpads in Azad Jammu and Kashmir by a senior official of the Indian Army.

In an ISPR news release here received, the ISPR DG said the unwarranted statement of a high-ranking Indian Army Officer concerning Azad Jammu and Kashmir was an apt manifestation of Indian Armed Forces' delusional mindset and showcases the vivid imprint of domestic political showboating on Indian military thought.

Maj General Babar said the fallacious remarks and unfounded allegations of so called "launch-pads" and "terrorists" were an attempt to divert attention from Indian Army's repressive use of force and gross human rights violations against innocent, unarmed Kashmiris striving for their right to self-determination, upheld by International Law and enshrined in UN Security Council Resolutions.

"The Indian General Officer's lofty claims and surreal ambition is intellectually insulting. Pakistan military is a force for good and a proponent of regional peace and stability. This desire for peace, however, is matched with our capability and preparation to thwart any misadventure or aggression against our territory, an assertion comprehensively validated on numerous occasions, including recently in the Balakot episode," he added.

In the interest of peace for the region, he said the Indian military would do well to abstain from irresponsible rhetoric and vitriolic communication to shore up electoral support for their political masters' regressive ideology.

