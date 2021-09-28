UrduPoint.com

DGKCCI President Calls On CM Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :President, DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DGKCCI) and a famous industrialist Kh Jalaluddin Roomi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

It was agreed to start a soft loan scheme for youth in Multan. Jalaluddin Roomi Foundation would provide loans to the needy youth while more almonries would also be established at public places in Multan and DG Khan.

Jalaluddin Roomi apprised the CM about solar-powered water filtration plants' projects and thanked him for initiating plots' allotment in small industries corporation.

The CM assured to provide incentives and opportunities for business activities and said that Muzaffargarh industrial estate would be given the status of special economic zone to provide job opportunities to the youth.

He expressed satisfaction over the restoration of 11 filtration plants in Multan and appreciated the social work done by Jalaluddin Roomi Foundation.

Jalaluddin Roomi said the foundation would also manage 11 dysfunctional filtration plants in Multan. Meanwhile, free medicines were being provided in Multan and DG Khan hospitals.

CM Usman Buzdar was serving the masses in a real manner and steps taken by the governmentfor the promotion of trade and industry were praiseworthy, he added.

