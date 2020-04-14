UrduPoint.com
DGPR AJK Suggests Social Media Users To Focus On Dissemination Of Correct COVID-19 Related Info

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 12:20 AM

DGPR AJK suggests social media users to focus on dissemination of correct COVID-19 related info

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) : Apr 13 (APP):Director General Press Information Department of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) government Raja Azhar Iqbal Monday suggested the social media users to focus on dissemination of authentic reports for the general information of the masses which, he observed, might cement sincere endeavors of the authorities to combat prevailing COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He appealed people to refrain for coming out of their houses unnecessarily to avert the threat of the drastic impacts of novel coronavirus on the human body in case of carelessness.

Talking to APP here on Monday, he said some irresponsible elements were found using social media to spread unverified and biased information, based on speculations and self-calculations and wrong information among masses. "They are not only causing hurdles in the efforts of authorities to combat COVID-19 but also causing harm to the overall interests of community, he observed.

"All such irresponsible users are under surveillance and anyone found spreading fake information and rumor, would be dealt with strictly and can be penalized under the law", the DGPR said.

Azhar continued that rumor mongers were trying to make the things complicated through dissemination of wrong information related to COVID-19.

He appealed to the people to play their role in circulating and acting upon the guidelines issued by Government from time to time to contain spread of the deadly virus.

"I advise such elements to refrain from spreading misinformation. The law of the land categorically speak of as how to deal with rumor mongers", he underlined.

Azhar Iqbal further appealed people to stay indoors and follow medical advisory in letter and spirit if there was an unavoidable need to come outside.

"People are advised to stay inside their homes and come out only in case of exigencies. Also to follow medical advisories, wash hands after every two hours and cover face and mouth with masks", the DGPR"I appeal masses to voluntarily refrain from coming out of their houses unnecessarily. They put themselves in to danger besides their families and society if they leave their houses for outside wandering without any sold reason ", Azhar concluded.

