DGPR briefs students about PDMA

The students of Lahore College University for Women, Punjab University and FC College paid study visit to DGPR, here on Wednesday

They were briefed that Punjab government has completed all out measures for coping with flood situation during monsoon season.

They were also briefed that master control room set up in PDMA would inform print and electronic media about the flow of rivers, lakes, nullahs, round the clock. Arrangements have been completed to provide food and rescuing the flood affectees in case of any emergency situation.

The students were further briefed that PDMA has been equipped with modern technology.