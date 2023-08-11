DGPR celebrates national minorities day

A ceremony was held on Friday at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab to mark the National Minorities Day, which falls on August 11 every year

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony was held on Friday at the Directorate General Public Relations (DGPR) Punjab to mark the National Minorities Day, which falls on August 11 every year.

Director General Public Relations Rubina Afzal cut a cake and extended congratulations to the employees belonging to minority communities within the department.

She conveyed good wishes to them and their families and appreciated their contribution to the department.

The ceremony was attended by officers and employees associated with the minority communities.