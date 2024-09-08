Open Menu

DGPR Directs Employees To Ensure Discipline, Punctuality

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2024 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Secretary Information & Culture and Director General Public Relations Punjab, Dr Shahinshah Faisal Azim, has instructed all officers and officials of the department to ensure discipline and punctuality.

All officers/officials of DGPR office will mark their attendance through biometric system.

All officers of the department should perform their professional duties more efficiently and without negligence. Furthermore, according to the directions of Minister for Information & Culture Punjab, Azma Bokhari, all directors of respective wings have been directed to regularly monitor the performance of their subordinates. In this regard, performance review meetings will be held on a regular basis.

