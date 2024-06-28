Open Menu

DGPR Father Soyem To Be Held On Sunday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:11 PM

DGPR father soyem to be held on Sunday

The Soyem of Muhammad Farooq Khan, father of Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Public Relation will be held on June 30 between Zuhr and Asr prayers at Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Bufferzone here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Soyem of Muhammad Farooq Khan, father of Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Public Relation will be held on June 30 between Zuhr and Asr prayers at Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Bufferzone here.

The Namaz -e-Janza of deceased was held at Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e- Madina Bufferzone, which was attended by Ex Health Minister Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Officers and employees of Information Department and Governor House and journalists in large numbers. M Farooq Khan was buried at Sakhi Hassan Graveyard.

Related Topics

Governor June Namaz Mosque

Recent Stories

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

DC FBR visits Ittla Cell of KP Info Department

27 seconds ago
 UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food ..

UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakis ..

12 minutes ago
 PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve politica ..

PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan

12 minutes ago
 Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan ..

Govt reforming system to expand tax network: Ihsan Afzal

12 minutes ago
 Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complain ..

Senior Advisor to Ombudsman for resolving complaints on time

12 minutes ago
 KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as officia ..

KP Governor declares his DI Khan office as official residence

12 minutes ago
Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting p ..

Activity of vehicle showrooms vital for boosting province’s economy: Governor

18 minutes ago
 Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

Israeli troops, warplanes strike north Gaza

18 minutes ago
 Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: ..

Afghan soil being used for terrorism in Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

18 minutes ago
 Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday

Banking sector to observe Bank Holiday on Monday

5 minutes ago
 SSP assures traders of security, traffic managemen ..

SSP assures traders of security, traffic management measures

9 minutes ago
 NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US unders ..

NA passes counter-resolution, criticizes US understanding of Pakistan's democrac ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan