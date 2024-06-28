DGPR father soyem to be held on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

The Soyem of Muhammad Farooq Khan, father of Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Public Relation will be held on June 30 between Zuhr and Asr prayers at Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Bufferzone here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The Soyem of Muhammad Farooq Khan, father of Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director General Public Relation will be held on June 30 between Zuhr and Asr prayers at Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e-Madina Bufferzone here.

The Namaz -e-Janza of deceased was held at Jamia Masjid Gulzar-e- Madina Bufferzone, which was attended by Ex Health Minister Dr Sagheer Ahmed, Officers and employees of Information Department and Governor House and journalists in large numbers. M Farooq Khan was buried at Sakhi Hassan Graveyard.