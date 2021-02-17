DGPR for effective publicity of govt initiatives

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Director General Public Relations Punjab Saman Rai stressed upon public relations officers for the comprehensive use of social media besides print and electronic media for effective publicity of government initiatives of public welfare.

Use of modern technology is utmost necessary for bringing innovation in PR field, she added.

She expressed these views while presiding over PROs conference held at DGPR office on Wednesday. Rubina Afzal, Javed Yunas, Muhammad Tahir and all PROs were present on this occasion.

Saman Rai said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, keeping in view the modern needs, has given approval of restructuring the department which will improve the performance.

She directed PROs to set the media policy of their respective department on modern lines, keeping in view the rapid growth of social media and need of modern era. She said that expertise and effective use of modern technology is utmost necessary for the officers. She said that a comprehensive policy is being implemented for restructuring of the department. This will greatly help to promote the public welfare oriented measures of incumbent government in print, electronic and social media, she added.

