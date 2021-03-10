(@FahadShabbir)

Director General Public Relations Punjab Saman Rai on Wednesday directed to evolve an effective strategy for the publicity of measures taken by the Punjab government for ensuring modern and quality healthcare facilities to the people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Director General Public Relations Punjab Saman Rai on Wednesday directed to evolve an effective strategy for the publicity of measures taken by the Punjab government for ensuring modern and quality healthcare facilities to the people.

She directed to launch a special social media campaign to create awareness among the masses, adding that adopting modern methods and techniques of publicity instead of the traditional way was the prime need of the time.

She expressed these views while presiding over a departmental meeting held here at DGPR Office to review the media strategy for highlighting the performance of the Health department. PRO to Minister Health Punjab Hammad Raza gave a detailed briefing in this regard.

Saman Rai said that due to timely decisions and initiatives of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the incumbent government managed to overcome the corona pandemic in an efficient manner which was being recently lauded and acknowledged by Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan.

She said that along with government initiatives, the feedback of patients discharged from the government hospitals after complete recovery should also be recorded. She said the Punjab government in order to provide immediate medical relief had launched various public welfare schemes in the health sector including the provision of Sehat Sahulat Card, construction of Mother & Child Hospitals, campaign to protect children from various diseases, kidney transplantation, recruitment of doctors and paramedical staff.